Bomb squad called in for what turned out to be two alarm clocks

The bomb squad responds to reports of a ticking package outside the Chelan Post Office. (Photo: KOZI Radio)

CHELAN, Wash. --- Monday afternoon, a report of a suspicious, ticking package in a garbage can outside of the Chelan Post Office was called in to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The package was ticking, so the bomb squad evacuated the area and investigated.

CCSO said their robot went in and pulled apart the package to discover two alarm clocks inside a bag.

“So nothing real exciting,” said Sgt. Rob Huddleston with a laugh.

