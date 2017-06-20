CDA City Council votes to end Ironman full race

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene City Council members voted Tuesday night to amend the city’s contract with Ironman.

The full race will be going away after the race in August and the half race is going to stay.

Councilwoman Amy Evans was the only one to vote against the amendment because she wanted to keep both races.

According to City Council officials, if the city did not amend the contract with ironman, it would likely lose both races.

