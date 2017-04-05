CANTON, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating after a woman allegedly slashed her own daughter’s throats before trying to harm herself late Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Miami Court NE.

Police say they received a phone call from a woman who said she had attacked her children and cut her own wrists. Listen to the 911 audio of the mother's call below:

First responders say the children -- ages 7 and 10 -- were found with cuts on their throats that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The mother, identified as Nicole James-Auman, 31, was found with "superficial cuts" to her wrists, according to investigators.

The weapon was believed to be a box cutter.

Authorities had to force entry when they arrived to the home.

Police say she would not speak to officers Tuesday night.

The children were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Canton before being transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital.

They are expected to be okay.

The mother, who was treated and released from the hospital, is currently being held in the Stark County Jail, where she is facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

© 2017 WKYC-TV