CABOT, Ark. - A baby deer is back running through the woods after a Cabot teen saved it from being stuck on a small pond.

On Thursday, Donna Fletcher was out feeding animals when she heard the baby deer thrashing about on the ice, according to her son Charlie Cram.

The pond, about an acre in size, was frozen over as Arkansas was gripped with frigid temperatures.

Cram said he contacted Garrett, his 19-year-old son, to help out his grandmother.

"My boys and I are always out there helping out," Cram said. "Family is everything to us."

Garrett grabbed his waders and headed over to his grandmother's house. With the help of his younger brother Parker and other family members, Garrett made his way across the ice to help the deer.

At first, the baby deer was skittish and stumbled along the ice trying to escape from Garrett. But it quickly gave up running and allowed the teen to pick it up.

"My boys are hunters, but their compassion is greater," Cram told us.

Once the deer was on land, it didn't run as the family expected. Instead it stayed around for a little while. The family created a makeshift fort out of pallets, but by the next morning the deer had run off.

