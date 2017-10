Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Mark Few and his players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SPOKANE, Wash.— Business Insider named a local university in their Top 20 U.S. colleges "where sports are a way of life."

The article ranked Gonzaga basketball number nine.

According to the article, students at Gonzaga said basketball was a way of life. Waiting in line to buy tickets to a game was one of the largest social experiences for many Bulldogs.

© 2017 KREM-TV