BREAKING: The missing hiker has been found

Photo: Spokane County Sheriff's Ofccie (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The missing hiker has been found 27 miles from where he started his hike, he got lost and just kept walking.

Jacob Caravalho has been located and is safe, reported the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The SCSO said information is still being confirmed, but it appears after becoming lost Caravalho continued walking until he came to a residence south of Coeur d’Alene near Highway 95. He asked the residents for help and contacted authorities from there. He was found almost 30 miles from where he parked his car.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue want to thank all of the volunteers that helped for their hard work.

