Young bear seen wandering streets of Bonners Ferry

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of Bonners Ferry to watch for a young bear wandering the city streets.

BCSO said Monday afternoon they had gotten several reports of the bear rummaging through trash, then moving on. They said it was seen around Oak Street, then most recently on the west side of Madison Street.

Officials from Fish and Game asked residents to not put their trash out today or tonight for pickup tomorrow, but wait until tomorrow morning just before the truck gets there.

BCSO said Fish and Game, along with Bonners Ferry Police are keeping a close eye on the animal and “appreciate everyone’s assistance in not making him/her too comfortable.”

