BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Boundary County Emergency Management is looking for two teenage girls that may have been lured from their homes in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

According to the release, the stolen vehicle Kaia Kramer and Alisa Hannaman were traveling in has been found in Williston, North Dakota.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Boundary County Sheriff at 208-267-3151

Boundary County Sheriff Office said they have reached out to FBI and other law enforcement agencies for help in solving this case



