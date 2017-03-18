Two mudslides shut down parts of Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry

Road closed sign AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, Custom) (Photo: Custom)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A mudslide has shut down parts of Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry Saturday afternoon.

The Idaho Transportation Department said there are two slides impacting the roadway.

Highway 95 is shut down at Ash Street due to a mudslide. A separate mudslide has reduced the highway to one lane between County Road 20B and Old Highway 2 near Bonners Ferry.

There’s no word yet on when the road will reopen.

