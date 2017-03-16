Mudslide, water issues shut down roads in Boundary Co.

Road closed sign AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, Custom)

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho – A mudslide and water issues shut down Pleasant Valley Loop in Boundary County Thursday.

Pleasant Valley Loop from address 855 south to the north side of Alfalfa Lane is closed. Officials said Alfalfa Lane can be accessed from the south end of Pleasant Valley Loop Only. Jullian Road is also closed south of address 855.

Authorities have put up barricades at the north side of Alfalfa Lane and at the junction of Julian Road to let people know about the closure.

