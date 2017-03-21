Mudslide shuts down Highway 95 in both directions near Bonners Ferry

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho -- Boundary County officials closed Highway 95 in both directions near Mountain Meadows road due to a landslide.

The road is blocked at milepost 497, seven miles south of Bonners Ferry area, between County Road 11 and County Road 3.

Officials say to avoid the area is possible.

Via Boundary Co. Sheriff's Office: Highway 95 is closed in both directions near Mtn Meadows Rd due to a mudslide. — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 22, 2017

