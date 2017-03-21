KREM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Mudslide shuts down Highway 95 in both directions near Bonners Ferry

Staff , KREM 9:53 PM. PDT March 21, 2017

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho -- Boundary County officials closed Highway 95 in both directions near Mountain Meadows road due to a landslide. 

The road is blocked at milepost 497, seven miles south of Bonners Ferry area, between County Road 11 and County Road 3.

Officials say to avoid the area is possible. 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories