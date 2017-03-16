Close Mudslide prompts road closure in Bonners Ferry Taylor Viydo , KREM 8:27 AM. PDT March 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A mudslide prompted road closures in Bonners Ferry on Thursday morning.The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office said Lions Den Road from Riverside to the 2300 block of Lions Den Road is closed. © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Train loaded with grain derails in Boundary County VERIFY: KREM reveals inaccuracies in Guardian's 'Struggling Spokane' story Clogged Spokane Co. culvert sends water into homes N. Idaho murder suspect had domestic violence history with multiple wives Demolition continues on Looff Carrousel Spokane International Airport adds more flights to hubs Spokane Arena Security Updates Meet Gonzaga's 'number one fan' Meet the McCartheys Will Gonzaga's Zach Collins go to the NBA? More Stories Zags ready to take on SDSU Jackrabbits Mar 16, 2017, 6:24 a.m. Woman killed in Medical Lake house fire identified Mar 14, 2017, 9:04 a.m. Clogged Spokane Co. culvert sends water into homes Mar 15, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
