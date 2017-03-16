KREM
Mudslide prompts road closure in Bonners Ferry

Taylor Viydo , KREM 8:27 AM. PDT March 16, 2017

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A mudslide prompted road closures in Bonners Ferry on Thursday morning.

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office said Lions Den Road from Riverside to the 2300 block of Lions Den Road is closed.

 

