Mudslide closes both directions of Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – Highway 95 is closed in both directions at Mountain Meadows Road due to a mudslide.

BREAKING: Boundary Co. Sheriff says hwy 95 slide at Mtn Meadows road slid more. 95 closed in both directions. — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 7, 2017

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office said the closure is due to an existing mudslide that has slid more. The mudslide closed down the same area in mid-March.

