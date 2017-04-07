KREM
Mudslide closes both directions of Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry

Taylor Viydo , KREM 2:32 PM. PDT April 07, 2017

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – Highway 95 is closed in both directions at Mountain Meadows Road due to a mudslide.

 

 

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office said the closure is due to an existing mudslide that has slid more. The mudslide closed down the same area in mid-March. 

