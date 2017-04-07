Mudslide closes both directions of Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – Highway 95 is closed in both directions at Mountain Meadows Road due to a mudslide.
BREAKING: Boundary Co. Sheriff says hwy 95 slide at Mtn Meadows road slid more. 95 closed in both directions.— Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 7, 2017
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office said the closure is due to an existing mudslide that has slid more. The mudslide closed down the same area in mid-March.
