ITD crews catch hillside slide on video near US 95

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – Idaho Transportation Department crews caught a hillside sliding near U.S. 95 on video Wednesday.
ITD said traffic in the area was blocked just minutes before the ground gave way.
Crews caught on camera a hillside sliding to cover U.S. 95 near Bonners Ferry. Traffic was blocked just minutes before the ground gave way. pic.twitter.com/jdMCFoIp2U— ITD (@IdahoITD) April 12, 2017
