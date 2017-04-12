KREM
ITD crews catch hillside slide on video near US 95

Staff , KREM 11:42 AM. PDT April 12, 2017

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – Idaho Transportation Department crews caught a hillside sliding near U.S. 95 on video Wednesday.

ITD said traffic in the area was blocked just minutes before the ground gave way.

 

 

