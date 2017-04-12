ITD crews catch hillside slide on video near US 95

Hillside near U.S. 95 in Bonners Ferry slides. (Photo: Screenshot: ITD Video, Custom)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – Idaho Transportation Department crews caught a hillside sliding near U.S. 95 on video Wednesday.

ITD said traffic in the area was blocked just minutes before the ground gave way.

Crews caught on camera a hillside sliding to cover U.S. 95 near Bonners Ferry. Traffic was blocked just minutes before the ground gave way. pic.twitter.com/jdMCFoIp2U — ITD (@IdahoITD) April 12, 2017

