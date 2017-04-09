Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry reoopens following mudslide

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Water-friendly wheelchairs debut at Morgan's Wonderland
-
Search continues for suspected N. Idaho killer
-
Idaho man accused of stabbing woman 14 times
-
Local protesters rally for no war on Syria
-
Slide near Oso closes SR 530, prompts evacuations
-
Body found behind motel in CDA
-
Michelle's Local Forecast (4/8/17)
-
'Peeping Tom' charged for incident at Gonzaga
-
Search for Bonner Co. murder suspect
-
Fire truck and car collide, 1 seriously hurt
More Stories
-
Bo Kirk murder suspect, David Hutto, will be…Apr. 9, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
Egyptian church bombings: Here's what we knowApr. 9, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Egyptian church blasts kills dozens; Islamic State…Apr. 9, 2017, 10:27 a.m.