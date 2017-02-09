KREM
Close
Closings Alert NORTHPORT SD Opening 2 hours late
Weather Alert 51 weather alerts
Close

Boundary Co. added to Idaho state disaster declaration

Taylor Viydo , KREM 12:17 PM. PST February 09, 2017

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho --- Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter designed a state disaster declaration on Wednesday, and included Boundary County in the list of counties in need of assistance.

Six Idaho counties are included in the designation, Ada, Boundary, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington Counties.

The disaster declaration ensures all necessary state resources are made available for recovery efforts.  Inmates from the state prison in Orofino were brought in to help removed the snow.

Boundary County was slammed with more than two feet of snow over the weekend, and again with about six inches on Wednesday. 

To date, Boundary County has gotten 42.2 inches of snow this year, compared to the average of 15.4 inches by Feb. 9 normally.

 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories