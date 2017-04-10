Bonners Ferry road closed after dynamite discovered

(Photo: KREM)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – Myrtle Creek Road in Bonners Ferry is closed after two cases of dynamite were discovered there on Sunday. Officials said the dynamite appeared to have been buried there for some time.

The public is urged to stay away from the road, which is expected to be closed to the public for the three days.

The lower portion of the Myrtle Creek drainage is the municipal watershed and the primary source of drinking water for the City of Bonners Ferry.

The Spokane Bomb Squad is assessing the situation with help from Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office and the Boundary County Office of Emergency Management.

