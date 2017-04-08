US Marshals assist in capture of wanted Bonner Co. murder suspect

Mug shot of Nathan Lane Utt, a suspect for a murder in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff said Saturday they have arrested a wanted murder suspect.

Officials said Nathan Utt, 41, was arrested in Spokane on Friday night. The US Marshals Service assisted in the search.

Utt was named as the main suspect in the homicide of Shirley Ramey, 78. Authorities had been searching for Utt since the incident happened earlier this week.

PREVIOUS: Bonner Co. murder suspect was previously institutionalized for mental health

© 2017 KREM-TV