Two Bonner Co. deputies recovering after being shot three times

BLANCHARD, Idaho -- Law enforcement sources confirmed two Bonner County deputies were shot in Blanchard, Idaho Monday afternoon.

Officials said the deputies were taken to Kootenai Health where they are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery and are in satisfactory condition.

According to authorities, around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Mountain View Road in Blanchard. While serving the warrant shots were fired.

Both deputies were shot three times, authorities said. Officials did not specify where the deputies were shot.

A suspect is in custody, according to law enforcement. The suspect was also shot and is in surgery now also at Kootenai Health.

Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said he was thankful to learn that his deputies were expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank you to all the people, all the agencies that reached out to us, there were just a ton of prayers for these men that were shot," Wheeler said, "and I'm thankful just to report that they are going to make it."

Blanchard is a rural area about a 40-minute drive north of Coeur d'Alene in southern Bonner County.

