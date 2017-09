LACLEDE, Idaho – Three homes caught fire on Riley Creek Park Drive Thursday morning.

Bonner County EMS said two homes were heavily damage and another burnt down.

Selkirk Fire Stations 1, 2, 3 and West Pend Oreille Fire all worked to knock down the fires. As of 10:00 a.m., there were no reports of any injuries.

