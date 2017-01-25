KREM
Close

Suspect charged in Bonner Co. deputy shooting

Staff , KREM 8:06 PM. PST January 25, 2017

BLANCHARD, Idaho – Authorities have officially charged the suspect who is accused of shooting two Bonner County deputies.

Adam Foster has officially been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree for his involvement in the shooting.

Officials said he was served the arrest warrant while still in custody at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. His bond has been set at $2 million. He will be attending his first court appearance in Bonner County court sometime Thursday.

All three deputies involved will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

(© 2017 KREM)

KREM

Documents shed light on Bonner Co. shooting suspect's past

KREM

Bonner Co. suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies released from Kootenai Health

KREM

Second deputy shot in Bonner Co. escorted home from hospital by colleagues

KREM

One of the deputies shot in Bonner Co. released from hospital

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories