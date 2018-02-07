KREM
Selkirk Fire rescues dog from frigid Cocolalla Lake

Selkirk Fire rescues dog from Lake Cocolalla

Staff , KREM 2:50 AM. PST February 08, 2018

COCOLALLA, Idaho -- Firefighters from the Selkirk Fire Department braved the icy waters of Lake Cocolla to rescue a dog that had fallen in Wednesday evening. 

According to their Facebook page, SFD firefighters were able to save a 120 pound black labrador named Chassy after wading into the water with ice rescue suits. 

SFD said this is the second dog they have rescued from icy waters this year. 

