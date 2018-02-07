Selkirk Fire rescues dog from frigid Cocolalla Lake

Selkirk firefighters rescue a black lab from the frigid waters of Lake Cocolalla. (Photo: Selkirk Fire Department, Custom)

COCOLALLA, Idaho -- Firefighters from the Selkirk Fire Department braved the icy waters of Lake Cocolla to rescue a dog that had fallen in Wednesday evening.

According to their Facebook page, SFD firefighters were able to save a 120 pound black labrador named Chassy after wading into the water with ice rescue suits.

SFD said this is the second dog they have rescued from icy waters this year.

© 2018 KREM-TV