Selkirk Fire rescues dog from frigid Cocolalla Lake

COCOLALLA, Idaho -- Firefighters from the Selkirk Fire Department braved the icy waters of Lake Cocolla to rescue a dog that had fallen in Wednesday evening.
According to their Facebook page, SFD firefighters were able to save a 120 pound black labrador named Chassy after wading into the water with ice rescue suits.
SFD said this is the second dog they have rescued from icy waters this year.
© 2018 KREM-TV
