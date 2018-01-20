Sandpoint residents commemorate 2017 women's march Saturday

SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Sandpoint community gathered on Saturday afternoon to commemorate last year’s historic Women’s March.

Activists gathered for the North Idaho Women’s March II at noon. The day began with a rally and ended with a march.

Organizers sought to “harness the power of women in the community to create positive social change” and “encourage women to run for political office.”

Rep. Paulette Jordan, the event’s keynote speaker, announced her run for governor of Idaho in early December.

Spokane’s Women’s Persistence March will begin Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. in downtown Spokane. In 2017, the Convention Center saw 8,000 people at the first Women’s March.

Residents from Omak, Washington, just under 3 hours away from Spokane, also marched for women’s rights, civil rights, fair immigration policies, social security and health care among other issues.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters participated in a #MeToo march and rally on Saturday.

