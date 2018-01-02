Priest River PD searches for missing man

Brandon Cramer (Photo: KREM)

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -- Priest River Police are searching for a man who went missing on December 29.

Officials said a family member reported Brandon Cramer missing on Monday. The family member told police that they had not heard from Cramer since Friday.

Authorities ask that if you have seen Cramer or know his whereabouts, call the Priest River Police Department at 208-448-1521 or Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.



© 2018 KREM-TV