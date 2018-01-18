Possible cougar sighting reported in Sandpoint

071113-cougar.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint police are investigating a possible cougar sighting on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the cougar was spotted in the 900 block of Poplar near Division.

The Department of Fish and Game and SPD officers have been searching the area to locate the animal.

Authorities said the sighting has not been confirmed but they urge everyone to be aware and cautious.

If you see the cougar you are asked to call dispatch at 208-265-5525.



