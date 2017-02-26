Dogs make a run for charity in Sandpoint K-9 Keg Pull

Photos from the K-9 Keg Pull in Sandpoint, Idaho on February 26, 2017. (Photo: Custom)

SANDPOINT, Idaho --- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Sandpoint for the annual K-9 Keg Pull.

Organized by Eichardt's, a local pub, the proceeds from the event are all donated to the Panhandle Animal Shelter.

"I love seeing people enjoying themselves with their dogs," said Mandy Evans, the executive director of the shelter. "People just love it and they come every year."

Dogs compete in three different categories: small, medium and large. The small dogs pull an empty can, medium dogs pull empty "slim" kegs and large dogs pull empty full size legs.

The humans had to pay a $10 entry fee for their pups to run the course twice, with varying levels of success.

Some dogs made a beeline for the finish line, while others took their time or stopped to be admired by the crowd.

"Once you get an event, usually people change," said Evans. "But this one it is the same people dedicated every year to making it happen."

The K-9 Keg Pull was one of the final events of the Sandpoint Winter Carnival, which wrapped up on Sunday.

