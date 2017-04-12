Obituary reflects on life of woman killed in her N. Idaho home

Photo of Shirley Ramey and her husband of 57 years, Daryl Ramey. (Photo: Coffelt Funeral Services)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The obituary of the woman killed inside her home in Hope, Idaho reflects on her life as a life-long North Idaho resident.

Shirley Ann Ramey, 78, died after being shot in the head, on April 5.

Ramey went to Newport Schools, then Eastern Washington University, Washington State University and North Idaho College, according to her obituary.

Ramey worked as a city clerk in Hope, Idaho for more than 25 years, according to her obituary. She “so enjoyed her work that she never missed a Council meeting, even while battling cancer,” her obituary reads.

“She could also be seen around town sporting hats and scarves while lunching with the Red Hat Society,” her obituary reads.

Friends: Bonner Co. murder victim was ‘sweet, sweet old woman’

Ramey is survived by her husband of 57 years, her two sons, a sister, as well as multiple grandchildren and a great-grandson.

RELATED: Former Bonner Co. murder suspect released from jail, charges unfounded

The original suspect in the case, Nathan Utt, has been cleared of all charges. Authorities said Wednesday they did not have any suspects.

© 2017 KREM-TV