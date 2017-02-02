Pam Bird (Photo: CBS News)

HOPE, Idaho – A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the cause of a fatal plane crash near Hope, Idaho back in October 2015 was likely pilot error.

Dr. Pamela Bird, 59, Tookie Hensley, 80, and Don Hensley, 84 were killed in the crash on October 8. Bird was the wife of the late Dr. Forrest Morton Bird, a famous aviator, inventor and biomedical engineer. Bird was piloting the plane when it crashed.

The NTSB report said the pilot’s selection of inadequate altitude to cross mountainous terrain and her subsequent failure to maintain terrain clearance was the cause of the crash. The pilot’s preflight evaluation of the weather conditions and flight plan were contributing factors to the crash, according to the report.

Officials said the plane was owned by Dr. Bird and it took off from Bird Field at 8:16 a.m. on the morning of the crash. The plane was set to travel to Minot, North Dakota, then on to Bar Harbor, Maine and finally on to Gainesville, Florida. Officials said around 8:26 a.m. the plane's Emergency Locator Transmitter beacon activated, indicating the airplane possibly crashed.

A search was initiated, and around 2:30 p.m. a crash site and debris was found on the south side of Round Mountain, located just north of Hope, Idaho by Civil Air Patrol. Authorities said the downed plane was a Cessna 182 fixed-wing aircraft.

(© 2017 KREM)