Newman Lake man goes missing on Lake Pend Oreille

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a boater who was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Lake Pend Oreille near Cape Horn.

Officials said John Arthur Key, 67, of Newman Lake was boating with friends during the day and left to head back to Bayview. Authorities said Key’s boat was found near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.

Three Bonner County Marine Division boats searched for Key along with the Timber Lake Fire District and Spirit Lake Fire. A Sheriff’s Special Deputy also did an aerial search in his private helicopter. Authorities said they suspended the search after nightfall and Key was not located.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Marine Division will continue searching the area.



