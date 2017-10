Nichole Thiel (Photo: Coeur d'Alene School District)

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -- A Bonner County jury acquitted a former North Idaho teacher accused of having sex with a student.

Nicole Thiel, 48, was found not guilty of sexual battery of a minor on Thursday.

Thiel was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student while she was his culinary arts teacher at Lake Pend Oreille High School in December 2015.

© 2017 KREM-TV