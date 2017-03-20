Mudslide destroys Bonner Co. family's home

BONNER CO., Idaho – A family in North Idaho lost their home and possibly everything inside to a mudslide over the weekend.
North of Sandpoint on Oliver Road, firefighters had to rescue the Gay family who had become trapped in their home because of a mudslide on Saturday.
Cara McClinton said she was at home with her three children when they heard a huge roar. She saw mud rushing toward the home and they took cover. McClinton said they were hit with about four to five feet of mud. Everyone got a little banged up but they were ok.
The McClinton’s are being helped by the American Red Cross and a GoFundMe has been set up.
According to a GoFundMe, they have not been able to go through the house to see what is salvageable.
