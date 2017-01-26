Man barely escapes house fire with life, saved by smoke detector

WESTMOND, Idaho --- A Westmond man barely escaped a house fire with his life on early Thursday morning.

Selkirk Fire Rescue and EMS said he woke up to his smoke detector blaring, and had to escape through his bedroom window.

Fire crews from around the area - Sangle, Sandpoint, Westside and Northside - responded to the fire at 12:43 a.m. on Thursday. Selkirk Fire Rescue and EMS said the 5,000 square foot home is completely destroyed, and the damages will cost around $650,000.

Officials wanted to remind people about the importance of a functioning smoke detector; they said the homeowner’s smoke detector saved his life.

