Landslide takes out Lake Pend Oreille vacation home

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Landslides and washouts are affecting several homeowners in Bonner County.

On Saturday, a small landslide destroyed a home on Talache Beach on Lake Pend Oreille, southeast of Sagle. Officials said it is a summer home and no one was here at the time. No other homes were damaged.

One man said he had to be evacuated at the time. On Monday night he and other people are being allowed back in this area after the lone road in and out was closed.

Elsewhere in the county, around 10 homes are isolated after a road washed out East of Cocolalla. Emergency Management said that also on Saturday, Butler Creek road became impassible. As of Monday night, those 10 homeowners still don't have a way to drive out. Work will start Tuesday.

This was not the only notable washout either. North of Sandpoint on Oliver road, firefighters over the weekend had to rescue a family who had become trapped in their home because of a mudslide.

Bonner County commissioners have declared a disaster. Starting Tuesday, the county will consider reaching out to FEMA for help in trying to recover from all this mess.



