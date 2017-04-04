Idaho teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty

Nichole Thiel (Photo: Coeur d'Alene School District)

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho teacher accused of having sex with a student has pleaded not guilty.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 48-year-old Nichole Thiel of Coeur d'Alene pleaded not guilty on Monday and has a four-day jury trial scheduled for August. She was charged with sexual battery of a minor.

Thiel is not in jail while the case in pending.

Officials say Thiel had sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2015 while she was his culinary arts teacher at Lake Pend Oreille High School. The teen told the court that having sex with a teacher was on his bucket list. Thiel invoked her right to remain silent during a preliminary hearing in Bonner County Magistrate court in March

A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for July.

