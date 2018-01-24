Idaho PTECH shutting down in June 2018

Students in a Arduino basics Class at HP Makerspace (Photo courtesy: IdahoPTECH Instagram) (Photo: Black, Tony, Custom)

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho PTECH announced Wednesday that due to a lack of long-term funding, they will be closing their doors in June 2018.

Idaho PTECH is a technical college specializing in IT, aerospace, and healthcare that aims to bridge the gap between education and industry by providing students with the credentials and skills needed to secure well-paying jobs in Idaho, according to their website.

Idaho PTECH announced the decision on Twitter. In their release they said they will continue to provide learning opportunities for current students of the program, but will no longer be accepting new applicants.

School officials said they will honor scholarships for students who enrolled with PTECH between 2014-2016.

The school is also asking students currently enrolled in the spring semester to attend a job-ready mentorship. The school said students who complete the module they are offering at or above 80% will be eligible for a PTECH Job Ready Certificate and a letter of recommendation from PTECH. The deadline to sign up for that with them in February 7.

Anyone with more questions is asked to contact Idaho PTECH Executive Director Alan Millar, or Program Director Stephanie Childress.

