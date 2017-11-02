Folks in North Idaho see snow start to fall at lower elevations

SANDPOINT - Even though the higher elevations have already seen snow, Thursday marked the first time folks in the lower areas saw some snowfall in North Idaho.

People seemed mixed on their opinions of the snowfall, with some folks excited and others filled with dread.

“I like it,” one woman named Mary Jo said. “It’s just the change of the season. It’s enjoyable, we enjoy it.”

A man making deliveries for FedEx was still in his shorts despite the flakes falling.

“It’s not too bad,” he said. “I’m running around a lot so I keep warm.”

Another woman told us she plans to head up to Schweitzer as soon as possible.

“Never to early to ski at Schweitzer!” she exclaimed. “That’s what this town is all about!”

