KREM
Close
Weather Alert 32 weather alerts
Close

Folks in North Idaho see snow start to fall at lower elevations

Amanda Roley , KREM 4:47 PM. PDT November 02, 2017

SANDPOINT  - Even though the higher elevations have already seen snow, Thursday marked the first time folks in the lower areas saw some snowfall in North Idaho.

People seemed mixed on their opinions of the snowfall, with some folks excited and others filled with dread.

“I like it,” one woman named Mary Jo said. “It’s just the change of the season. It’s enjoyable, we enjoy it.”

A man making deliveries for FedEx was still in his shorts despite the flakes falling.

“It’s not too bad,” he said. “I’m running around a lot so I keep warm.”

Another woman told us she plans to head up to Schweitzer as soon as possible.

“Never to early to ski at Schweitzer!” she exclaimed. “That’s what this town is all about!”

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Federal officials ban snowmobiles in parts of Idaho forest

KREM

First winter storm of the season will bring heavy snow to parts of INW

KREM

City of Spokane will start plowing snow as soon as it starts under new plan

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories