Empty coal train derails in Bonner Co.; no injuries

KOOTENAI, Idaho – An empty coal train traveling eastbound was impacted by a wash-out and derailed near Kootenai Bay Road in Bonner County at 6:05 a.m. Friday.

The train was traveling on Montana Rail Link’s mainline.

Montana Rail Link confirmed there were no injuries and no hazmat material was released in the incident.

Between 50-60 empty coal cars and one locomotive were derailed, but remain upright.

Railroad first responders are currently on site assessing the situation. There is no estimated time of reopening for the main track.

