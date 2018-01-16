Dog rescued from icy water by good Samaritan and EMS with kayak

(Photo: Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire crews and a good Samaritan saved a dog that fell through the ice on Sunday in Sandpoint.

According to Selkirk Fire Rescue and EMS, the kayaker was holding the dog up by his collar to keep her from drowning, but couldn’t get the dog in the boat.

Fire crews sent a rescuer out onto the ice and they were able to bring the dog back safely to shore.

On Facebook, the owner said her dog Bailey was safe and had made it home. She said the dog had escaped from the house in the Canoe Cove neighborhood and run down to the water to chase birds when she fell through the ice.

