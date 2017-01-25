Documents shed light on Bonner Co. shooting suspect's past

A mug shot of Adam D. Foster, the suspect in a Bonner County incident that left two deputies with gunshot wounds in the hospital. (Photo: KCSO)

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Newly unsealed court documents are shedding light on the criminal history of a man accused of shooting two Bonner County Sheriff’s deputies.

Adam Foster is accused of shooting deputies Mike Gagnon and Justin Penn on January 16 while serving a search warrant at a home in Blachard. Foster was also shot during the incident and he was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

An affidavit from January 2016 shows Foster was charged with two counts of battery. A family member called authorities after Foster hit her, according to the document. The family member told investigators that Foster had been acting paranoid and aggressive. They said he was claiming the government was after him.

Court documents said Foster told a family member that he would “kill the cops” if they called 911. When authorities showed up Foster became agitated, was yelling and would not come out of the house. Law enforcement then retreated to get an arrest warrant.

Court documents do not specify if Foster ended up getting arrested at the time and there was no mention of the latest incident.

