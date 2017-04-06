Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office searching for murder suspect on the run

Mug shot of Nathan Lane Utt, a suspect for a murder in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho --- The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe murdered an elderly woman.

Deputies said her body was discovered by her husband at a residence on Trestle Creek Road.

Officials identified the suspect as Nathan Lane Utt, 41. They said they have probable cause to arrest him for first degree murder.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and caution should be taken if contacted. Utt is a “transient type” according to officials and is known to frequent local soup kitchens and food banks in the Sandpoint area.

He is described at 6’1” and 180 pounds, possibly wearing a blue colored jacket or green full length trench coat, carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Utt or picked him up on Highway 200 near Trestle Creek before or around April 5 at 5 p.m. is asked to call 911.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman found dead.

