Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office involved in fatal shooting

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho—Authorities identified the man involved in a fatal shooting incident with Bonner County deputies Wednesday morning.

Authorities said deputies attempted to serve Craig Johnson a felony arrest warrant near Coolin, Idaho Tuesday night.

Reports said when the deputies arrived on scene Johnson showed hostile behavior and was armed.

Law enforcement reported that the deputies then fired at Johnson.

Johnson was injured, given medical attention on scene and carried to an air ambulance to transport him to a hospital for care, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.

Reports said Johnson died in the air ambulance.

Authorities reported the incident will be investigated by the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

