Bonner Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9

K9 Nova and Deputy Tom Cimbalik (Photo: KREM)

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -- The Bonner County Sheriff has a new K9.

The Bonner County Sheriff said on Facebook Wednesday that a 19-month-old K9 named Nova will be joining their team.

Nova came from Pacific Coast K9 in Washington and will be handled by Deputy Tom Cimbalik.

Sheriff’s leaders said they obtained their Idaho certification on Tuesday as a narcotics detection team.

