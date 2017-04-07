Bonner Co. murder suspect was previously institutionalized for mental health

Mug shot of Nathan Lane Utt, a suspect for a murder in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho --- Police are still searching for the man they believe murdered an elderly woman inside her home in the Trestle Creek community.

Officials have named Nathan Utt, 41, as their main suspect in the homicide of Shirley Ramey, 78. Utt is considered armed and dangerous by officials and has apparently been on the run since the incident earlier this week.

Records from previous court cases show he has a history of mental health and parole violations. In 2008 he was arrested on a felony stalking charge and eventually took a plea deal in the matter. During that case, authorities ordered he be sent to a state mental institution for treatment.

There, doctors diagnosed him as a paranoid schizophrenic, who had previously heard voices and experiences hallucinations, per court records.

During that same stalking case, Utt would be arrested again after failing to appear for court and would violate his parole.

Friday, it is not clear where Utt was, but anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Utt is described at 6’1” and 180 pounds, possibly wearing a blue colored jacket or green full length trench coat, carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Utt or picked him up on Highway 200 near Trestle Creek before or around April 5 at 5 p.m. is asked to call 911.

Meanwhile, learning more about murder suspect Nathan Utt. Court docs say he has a history of mental illness & drug abuse. pic.twitter.com/BKZg7iLU1O — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 7, 2017

