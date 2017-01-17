Bonner Co. deputies shot by suspect identified

BLANCHARD, Idaho -- Law enforcement identified the two Bonner County deputies shot in Blanchard on Monday afternoon as Michael R. Gagnon, 53, and Justin M. Penn, 30.

Officials said the deputies were taken to Kootenai Health where they are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery, officials said Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gagnon was in serious condition, and Penn was in fair condition. A third deputy was involved, William Craffey, 47, but was not hurt.

Both Deputy Michael Gagnon (left) and Deputy Justin Penn (right) remain at Kootenai Health due to gunshots wounds sustained when they tried to arrest a suspect in Blanchard on Jan. 16.

The suspect in the incident was identified Tuesday by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office as Adam Deacon Foster, 30.

According to authorities, around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were serving an arrest warrant Foster’s home on Mountain View Road in Blanchard. While serving the warrant, shots were fired.

Both deputies were shot three times, authorities said. Officials did not specify where the deputies were shot.

The suspect is also at Kootenai Health recovering from his gunshot wounds, and is listed in fair condition.

A mug shot of Adam D. Foster, the suspect in a Bonner County incident that left two deputies with gunshot wounds in the hospital. (Photo: KCSO)

Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said he was thankful to learn that his deputies were expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank you to all the people, all the agencies that reached out to us, there were just a ton of prayers for these men that were shot," Wheeler said, "and I'm thankful just to report that they are going to make it."

Per standard protocol, all three deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, officials said.

Foster's criminal record in Bonner County shows two sealed cases and three traffic related infractions. In Kootenai County, he had three traffic infractions, and one traffic misdemeanor.

Blanchard is a rural area about a 40-minute drive north of Coeur d'Alene in southern Bonner County.

