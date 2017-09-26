Bonner Co. deputies kill suspect while serving warrant

Bonner County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

COOLIN, Idaho -- Bonner County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect Tuesday morning while trying to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Idaho State Police said around 9:00 a.m. deputies attempted to serve the warrant near the community of Coolin, Idaho.

Officials said the wanted man was armed and exhibited hostile behavior to deputies that resulted in the deputies opening fire.

ISP leaders said the man was injured and was given medical attention. An ambulance tried to take the man to an air ambulance but died on the way there.

The shooting is being investigated by the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with ISP leading the investigation.

