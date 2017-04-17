Attempted murder suspect arrested in Bonner Co.

Shawn M. Harp. (Photo: Bonner Co. Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LACLEDE, Idaho – A Spokane man is suspected of stabbing another man and fleeing the scene in Bonner County Sunday afternoon.

Bonner County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Campbell Homestead Road in Laclede just after 4:00 p.m.

Deputies said an adult male was stabbed with a kitchen knife, once in the chest and once in the back. The suspect, 34-year-old Shawn M. Harp, fled the scene riding a side-by-side UTV that he took from the residence.

The UTV was found later in the area and a police tracking dog was called in to track the suspect. The K9 lost the track, but deputies continued to search for Harp.

Authorities said the suspect and victim were known to each other and were attending a gathering at the home.

At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies located Harp in the area where the stabbing occurred. Harp attempted to run away from deputies and hide in a chicken coop. Harp’s efforts were unsuccessful and he was taken into custody without incident.

Harp was charged with attempted murder, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of paraphernalia.

The victim is in stable condition at Bonner General Health where he is receiving treatment.

