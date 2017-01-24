Bonner Co. suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies released from Kootenai Health

A mug shot of Adam D. Foster, the suspect in a Bonner County incident that left two deputies with gunshot wounds in the hospital. (Photo: KCSO)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- The suspect in a shooting that ended with two Kootenai County Sheriffs' Office deputies in the hospital has been released from Kootenai Health.

Adam Deacon Foster has been in the hospital since last Monday, when he allegedly got into a shootout with KCSO deputies.

Deputies Mike Gagnon and Justin Penn were both shot three times in the line of duty on Jan. 16 while serving a search warrant at a home in Blanchard. The two deputies were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Both Deputy Michael Gagnon (left) and Deputy Justin Penn (right) remain at Kootenai Health due to gunshots wounds sustained when they tried to arrest a suspect in Blanchard on Jan. 16.

Adam Foster, the suspect, also ended up in the hospital following the shootout, and was released Tuesday.

Deputies took him to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, where he is being held. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.

No new charges have been filed against Foster as of Tuesday night, as the investigation is still underway.

A third deputy was involved, but was not hurt. All three deputies involved will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to KCSO.

PREVIOUS: Second deputy shot in Bonner Co. escorted home from hospital by colleagues

(© 2017 KREM)