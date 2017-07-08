KREM
Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man, Lionel Pando

Staff , KREM 11:09 AM. PDT July 08, 2017

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a body was found this morning in Moses Lake and is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando.

Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

GSCO officials said Sheriff’s Marine Patrol deputies and detectives recovered the body Saturday morning near where Pando’s car was found Thursday by Road E.2-Northeast and McConihe Road Northeast.

GCSO reports that Coroner Craig Morrison and staff have the body and will confirm the identity and complete an autopsy. Pando’s family has been notified of the discovery.

