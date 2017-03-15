Fort Worth Officer Matt Pearce (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth Police Officer and Washington State grad Matt Pearce continues his recovery, one year after he was shot multiple times during a pursuit on the city's far west side. The police department recently released Pearce's body camera footage as a reminder of what happened that day.



On March 15, 2017, Pearce is healthy and happy, but one year ago was a far different story. Pearce was lying in a field with bullet wounds all over his body after being shot during a pursuit on the city's far west side. Fort Worth police released a 30-minute edited video that included never-before-seen footage from Pearce's lapel camera.



"Stop right there! Stop right there! Fort Worth Police!" Pearce said on the video as he exits his car to chase the suspects.



Eventually, fellow officers find Pearce. "I need help guys," Pearce said in the video. "Matt, I'm with you, I'm with you. Where are you hit, Matt?" an officer says to him. "Everywhere," Pearce responds.

Pearce said he wanted to share this difficult video, so people could understand what happened to him. He admits he still isn't ready to watch his own lapel camera footage.

"I don't know if that's a mountain I'm ready to climb just yet," he said Wednesday.

He is still recovering from the gunshots but plans to eventually return to duty. He is healthy, happy, and above all -- here.

