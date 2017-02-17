Berea parents held on $150k bond after heroin found in 8-year-old's system: 911 call

(Photo: Cuyahoga County Jail)

BEREA - It is among the most disturbing cases to underscore the scope of the heroin crisis.

A Berea couple was indicted on child endangerment charges after their 8-year-old apparently overdosed on heroin.

They were arraigned Friday morning in court and they are each being held on $150,000 bond.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 22 before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Corrigan.

They are not allowed to have any contact with their son.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko were raising the child on Milton Street in Berea in a home that once belonged to Simko’s grandparents.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11, when Dowdy noticed his son stop breathing and his lips turning blue, he called 911.

Listen to the 911 call:

Police found drugs and needles at the home and suspected both parents of being high.

At Southwest general Hospital, sources say they also found drugs hidden inside a toy watch kept inside the boy’s sock. When he took a urine test, they say heroin was in his system.

Dowdy and Simko were arrested and this week a grand jury indicted them on charges of child endangering and drug possession.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, believes it marks a new rock bottom.

“Absolutely horrible, the whole epidemic thing,” he said. “It’s just way out of hand and it’s hitting awful close to home now. Real close to home. We live on the same street. It’s devastating to hear.”

It is unclear how the heroin got into the boy’s system.

His neighbors say he is now living with his grandparents and appears to be doing well.

